Environmental Concerns Over Costco Chicken Plant

There is concern this morning from an environmental group about the new Costco chicken complex in Fremont.

The 350,000 square feet isn’t just a 2 million chicken a week processing plant, it’s a food mill which will produce 15,000 tons of feed for the chickens per week, and a hatchery where chicks will be provided to local contracted farmers to raise the birds.

Graham Christensen, with the environmental consultant group, GC Resolve, says the complex will contaminate the water supply, decrease quality of life and reduce property.