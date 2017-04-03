EpiPen Recall Gets Expanded

An expanded recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine, EpiPen. Mylan is expanding the global recall because the allergy shots may not work. Earlier this month, the company got 2 reports of the device failing. The recall now covers 13 lots distributed from December of 2015 through July of last year.

Mylan described the incidence of the defects as “extremely rare”, but problems can be potentially life-threatening. We have a phone number and e-mail address for customer service. (877-650-3494 or customer.service@mylan.com)