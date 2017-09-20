Escapee, Considered Dangerous, On The Loose In Eastern Nebraska

Still at large is an escaped inmate from the Lincoln Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, after he ambushed a Dodge County deputy who was taking him to Fremont on Wednesday for a scheduled court apperance Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 37-year-old Eric Scott escaped in an unmarked government vehicle near Ithaca and may have taken another car, after the vehicle was found Wednesday night in the parking lot of Nebraska Furniture Mart in Omaha.

The patrol says Scott is 5-7, 190 pounds, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki prison pants.

Scott is considered to be armed and dangerous. He was to appear in court on charges of three counts 1st degree sexual assault of a child and one count intentional child abuse. Scott is a registered sex offender.