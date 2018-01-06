Evening And Overnight Working Fires Across Lincoln Kept LFR Busy

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to four working fires Friday night and early Saturday morning across the city.

Around 6:30pm, fire crews were called to a garage fire off of 65th and Platte in the Havelock area of northeast Lincoln.

A man was working in the garage with a kerosene heater and they believe the heater is likely the source of the fire. It is, however, still under investigation. Everybody was able to get out of the house to safety. The outside of the home did sustain some burn damage to the exterior, but LFR said the residents can still live in the house.

Then just after 8:30pm, on the other side of down near 35th and Van Dorn, there was a garage explosion.

According to our media partner, 10/11 Now, the home where the garage explosion happened, as well as a neighboring home, sustained minor damage from the fire. The garage is expected to be a total loss.

Neighbors said they heard explosions, but LFR is still investigating to find out what might’ve caused it.

All four people who were home escaped to safety.

Shortly after 10pm, there was a fire that broke out at a home in the 4200 block of Touzalin, in the Havelock area. A family living there was able to escape the flames. Damage estimates are around $110,000 and no word yet on what caused that fire. No reports of any injuries.

Fire crews were called out just before 1am Saturday to a home near 36th and Randolph on a house fire. No other immediate details were available, when requested by KFOR News.