Evidence Collected, Now Being Processed In Missing Lincoln Man’s Case

An investigation continues in the disappearance and death of 35-year-old Phillip Madlock of Lincoln, while two men sit in jail awaiting charges.

On Monday, Lincoln Police arrested 36-year-old Dominic Aguirre and 35-year-old Paul Clark related to the Madlock case.

Both originally were picked up during a traffic stop January 12 for drug distribution and investigators found out both men were looking for Madlock to collect a drug debt.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said on Wednesday several search warrants have been served in the Lincoln area and outside of Lancaster County, where multiple vehicles were processed evidence has been collected for testing, including for DNA.

Of those locations, one was a vehicle from a home in Cass County and an extensive search was done in rural Saunders County. Aguirre has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, while Clark is accused of aiding and abetting.

Madlock was reported missing on July 10, 2017, two weeks after family members had any contact with him. Bliemeister adds they were actively working the case, in addition to the more than 2,000 other missing person cases in Lincoln last year.

More arrests could follow. If you have any information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.