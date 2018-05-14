Ex-Announcer Gets Jail Time, Probation, Fines After Monday Conviction

(AP) – A judge has sentenced a former public address announcer at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium to 180 days in jail plus five years on probation after being convicted of improperly taking money from an elderly widow.

Patrick Combs was sentenced Monday following his conviction after a seven-day trial in March. He was found guilty of theft, attempted theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Prosecutors requested a longer prison term. Besides the jail time and probation, Combs was ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and to perform 360 hours of community service.

The 52-year-old Combs admitted to spending money from Beverly and Harold Mosher but says he was carrying out their wishes.

His first trial ended in a mistrial, and Combs is considering appealing the verdict.

Combs was fired days after charges were filed against him in 2015.