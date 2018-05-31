Ex-Boyfriend Trespasses In Woman’s Apartment, Tasered By Police

A 25-year-old man had to be taken to the hospital, before he was sent to detox early Thursday morning after a disturbance at his ex-girlfriend’s north Lincoln apartment.

Police say a call came in around 2am from the 23-year-old woman’s apartment at 3139 North Hill Road, where the man threatened to cut his neck with a knife. Investigators say the man had cut marks on his neck, but nothing deep.

When one officer told the man to put down the knife, he instead unfolded it and told the officer to shoot him. Eventually, the officer was forced to deploy a taser twice on the man, which had no effect either time.

Once backup officers arrived, the man laid down the knife. He was put into emergency protective custody and, because of a taser being deployed, he was checked out at a Lincoln hospital before heading to detox.

The man had been drinking beforehand.