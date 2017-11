A former staff member has been given probation for smuggling a cellphone to an inmate at a state prison in southeast Nebraska.

Court records say 21-year-old Sarah Murillo was sentenced Monday in Johnson County District Court to two years of probation and was ordered to perform five hours of community service. She’d pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful acts by corrections employee.

The records say Murillo often worked in the Tecumseh prison’s nursing facility, where the inmate was a porter.