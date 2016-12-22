EXCLUSIVE: Body Camera Helped In Tracking Murder Suspects

In an exclusive to KFOR News, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday of the four department issued body cameras, one of them was worn by an officer during the Dec. 15 disturbance near 23rd and “Y”, which led to the body of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. Chief Bliemeister says that body camera helped in tracking down two of the nine suspects.

“Because he (the officer) is wearing that body camera, he’s catches a glimpse through that camera of the driver that’s speeds away,” Bliemeister said on KFOR’s Lincoln Live Thursday. “A glimpse good enough to where when capture that information on a still photograph, his peers within our agency are able to identify who that is, because of previous police contacts. It ends up being Sidney Jackson.”

Bliemeister says the camera also got a glimpse of the second suspect, which turned out to be 32-year-old Jamez Henderson. That information was relayed to the narcotics unit, ultimately ending up with Omaha Police, who helped identify Henderson.

Jackson was arrested for aiding and abetting, while Henderson is accused of 2nd-degree murder and is being held on $3-million bond.

The chief also says their investigation has revealed eight of the suspects were helping dispose of Watson’s body, cleaning up the homicide scene or provided false information.

Right now, investigators are working to find out where the murder happened and Bliemeister says they have a theory what those involved in Watson’s death were going to do with his body.

“It’s leading us to believe that Mr. Watson, who had been murdered, had been transported to that apartment complex parking lot and was going to be transferred into another vehicle, in order to conceal his death,” Bliemeister said.

Bliemeister says, for now, it’s unclear where Watson was going to be left, if there was a destination established.