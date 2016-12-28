Execution Protocol In Death Penalty Cases Is Subject Of Hearing

Protocol over carrying out the death penalty in Nebraska will be the subject of a public hearing Friday at 9am in the lower level of the State Office Building. On Wednesday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts called it a transparent process.

“We are doing with our new regulations is actually mirroring what’s in the statute already,” Ricketts said. “When we have the new regulations, the new protocol will be delivered to the inmate 60 days before any (death) warrant is issued.”

Ricketts says a chemical pharmacist will work with State Corrections Director Scott Frakes on how to handle the execution protocol.

A hearing officer will take comments from the public, but no questions will be allowed at the Friday hearing. Each person will get five minutes to speak.