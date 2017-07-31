We’re Expecting HOW MANY Visitors?

State agencies are making special preparations for the solar eclipse that’s expected draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined the plans Monday with officials from the state’s parks, tourism, transportation, law enforcement and emergency management agencies.

Officials estimate Nebraska will see between 100,000 and 400,000 visitors because it’s a prime location to view the Aug. 21 eclipse. A large swath of the state will experience a total eclipse, in which the moon completely obscures the sun’s light for a few minutes.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation are bracing for a large increase in road traffic. The transportation department plans to temporarily reduce the number of construction and maintenance projects scheduled for that day.

Tourism officials are working with cities on viewing parties.