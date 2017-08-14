Explosion Destroys S.E. Lincoln Home, Burns Two Residents

An explosion felt at least one mile away rocked Southeast Lincoln Monday afternoon.

It was triggered inside a home at 5601 South 78th Street, which is just northeast of 77th and Old Cheney Road.

Witnesses said it rocked homes, blew windows, and did damage for several blocks around. Two people, a man and a woman, were home at the time of the blast. Both were in the kitchen.

Lindsay, a nearby resident, was one of those who arrived just moments after the blast.

“We got the man onto the lawn until the paramedics got there. There were two trauma nurses helping us. We made sure we got bottled water and covered the gentleman. He never lost consciousness.”

She said the husband was able to talk to the people helping him.

“He said he and his wife were in the kitchen, and he smelled something funny, and next moment ‘Boom’ and he was outside and his house was to the ground.”

KFRX Radio Personality Matt McKay lives nearby and said the damage in the neighborhood is widespread.

“A lot of houses nearby, the windows are blown, garages are blown in, a lot of houses 30, 40, 100 feet away have suffered a lot of damage.”

KFOR News talked to LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg at the scene early Monday evening, who said homes within a 200 foot radius suffered some sort of damage. The hardest hit were houses immediately close to the house were the blast took place.

The extent of the injuries to the man and wife isn’t known yet, but Lindsay, the nearby neighbor confirmed that they were alive and were being taken to a hospital.

Charlie Colon was visiting his parents, who live just down the street. He told KFOR’s Jeff Motz at the scene “I thought somebody had driven into their garage or a plane had fallen into the house.” Colon said, “(he then) realized the plume of smoke and all the stuff in the air. I just got in the truck and headed over here to see if I could help.”

Firefighters on the scene reported additional explosions they said sounded like ammunition going off. Police also advised at least one resident to stay inside her home because ammunition was going off. It isn’t known whether that was actually the cause of the sounds, or whether it might have been the original cause or simply part of the home’s contents that were ignited by the explosion.

Lindsay asked the homeowner if he knew what happened, and he told her it smelled like gas.

The final cause will await a determination by the Fire Inspector, but Battalion Chief Gegg said they suspect natural gas was involved.

KFOR’s Jeff Motz also contributed to this report.