Explosion, Fire Destroys York Business
By Jackie Ourada
|
May 20, 2018 @ 9:46 AM

(AP) – Officials say a southeastern Nebraska fencing and building materials manufacturer has lost one of its buildings following an explosion.

York Fire Chief Michael Lloyd says firefighters were called to a building across the street from Ply Gem in York just before 2 a.m. Saturday by workers who reported an explosion. Arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames. Lloyd says it took crews five hours to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused the explosion.

