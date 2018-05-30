Explosion Tuesday At Northeast Nebraska Grain Elevator Under Investigation

A member of Lincoln-based Nebraska Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue team takes pictures of the damage at a South Sioux city grain elevator on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb.–(AP)–Authorities are in a holding pattern, as they evaluate a grain elevator that had a gaping hole blown in it by an explosion Tuesday afternoon in South Sioux City.

At least two people were injured in the explosion, which was reported just before 1 p.m. in South Sioux City and forced authorities to evacuate nearby homes.

Three people were in the plant, and one person with burns was taken to a hospital. Another was injured but did not go to the hospital.

Two members of Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, known as Task Force One, from Lincoln have responded to help with damage and structure assessments.

Task Force 1 is taking readings to see how much the building is leaning and said that while it’s currently stable, they can hear settling.

If the building would fall, authorities said they hope it falls the way it’s currently leaning, which would be into a vacant field. The other side is a residential area and has been evacuated for safety.