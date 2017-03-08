Extra Enforcement Planned for State Basketball

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers will be conducting high visibility enforcement efforts March 8-11 as fans travel to Lincoln for the 2017 Boys Basketball State Championship.

From Wednesday, March 8, through Saturday, March 11, troopers will focus on high traffic areas in an effort to reduce serious injury and fatality crashes. An $11,700 grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads – Highway Safety Office (NDOR-HSO) will help pay for the special enforcement efforts.

“State tournament time is a fun and enjoyable time in Nebraska, but with the potential for increased traffic volume it is also a busy time on our roadways.” said Colonel Brad Rice, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We ask drivers and passengers to do their part in helping keep our streets and highways safe by voluntarily complying with all traffic safety laws.”

Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit, always wear seat belts, allow plenty of time to reach your destination, and never drive impaired or distracted.

Drivers in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline when safe to do so by dialing *55 from any cell phone or 1-800-525-5555. Emergencies should be reported to 911.

Weather and road construction can also be a factor in travel plans. Fans headed to state tournament games are reminded to check road and weather condition reports by using 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. A Nebraska 511 mobile app is also available to download at no cost for smartphone users. Simply search your app provider for Nebraska 511.