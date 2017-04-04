Facebook Data Center Planned For Eastern Nebraska

Facebook’s sixth data center in the United States will be built in Papillion.

It’s Facebook’s ninth data center overall providing the infrastructure to almost 2 billion people on Facebook every month.

Company officials expect the 970,000 square foot Papillion campus to be online as early as 2020. Lincoln and Omaha will reap benefits from the Facebook’s campus in Papillion.

Facebook data centers typically support more than 1,000 local jobs during construction, as well as hundreds of long-term operational jobs. In addition, construction of new wind farms in Nebraska will allow the company to power the facility solely through wind-generated electricity.