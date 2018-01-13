Family Gathering Turns Violent; Stolen Lincoln Gun Turns Up

A family gathering turned violent just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Duty Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News, Lincoln Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Park Avenue on a report of people fighting in the street. According to reports, two victims were located with stab wounds and another victim was struck in the head with a hatchet.

It’s unclear what incited the fight. The victims were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

You might remember the notorious gun heist from the Lincoln Scheels in 2007, where robbers stole 79 firearms from the store. According to Lincoln Police Duty Captain Ryan Dale, those guns have been showing up in crimes ranging from homicides, kidnappings, suicides, and drug-related crimes across the nation and even in Mexico.

The most recent gun that’s been located was discovered in a home in Sioux City, Iowa. Police were dispatched to a home in the city and found a man suffering from gun shot wounds Wednesday evening. Two stolen guns were found during the visit – one of those being an original stolen Scheels firearm. That man later died from his injuries.