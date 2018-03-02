Farm Bureau Head Opposed To New Tariffs

“President Trump’s plans to place U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum present a real and viable threat to the future of U.S. agricultural trade and the prosperity of American agriculture” according to Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson. “History has shown us that these types of actions lead to retaliation from our trade partners that ultimately destabilize markets for agricultural commodities; markets that Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers depend upon for their livelihoods.”

Nelson said more than 30 percent of U.S. gross farm income is derived from exporting agricultural commodities. He predicted that retaliatory actions will target U.S. agricultural commodities, many of which are produced here Nebraska. He dismissed the president’s claims about the ultimate result, saying “trade wars are not good and they are not easy to win.”

Since the President was inaugurated, the Farm Bureau has stuck to one main message agricultural message: that trade is critical to agriculture. “Any actions taken by this administration should ‘do no harm’ to the significant gains that have been made in agricultural trade” according to Nelson. “We urge the president to rethink this dangerous course of action that could have long-lasting negative impacts to an already struggling U.S. agricultural economy and the farm and ranch families that will feel the real consequences of lost markets.”

On Thursday, President Trump announced that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on imported steel, and a 10% tariff on imported aluminum.