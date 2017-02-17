Farm Numbers Continue Slow Decline

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there were 300 fewer farms in Nebraska last year than the year before. The annual report released Friday said Nebraska has 48,400 farms. The average size of a farm in Nebraska rose to 934 acres from 928. Total land in farms in Nebraska remained steady at 45.2 million acres.

The annual report on farms shows a similar trend in Iowa, where there were 500 fewer farms last year than in 2015. The average Iowa farm size rose slightly, to 351 acres from 349 in 2015. Iowa’s amount of total land in farms remained at 30.5 million acres.

Nationally the number of farms fell by 8,000 to 2.06 million. Half of all farms reported annual sales between $1,000 and $10,000 and 30 percent sold between $10,000 and $100,000.