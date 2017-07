Firefighters look at an AC unit on top of Park Middle School near 7th and "G" Streets on Thu. July 6, 2017, after a worker reported smoke and flames inside of it. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

People inside Park Middle School off of 7th and “G” Street had to evacuate the building for about a half-hour Thursday morning after a fire was reported on the roof.

LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene a maintenance worker reported seeing flames on the roof near an air conditioning unit. Turns out a baring in the AC unit went bad.

Crews found nothing and there was no fire damage.