Federal Appeals Court Upholds City of Lincoln In Free Speech Case

In a split decision, a federal appeals panel sided with the city of Lincoln in a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday. The suit was filed by a man who was arrested and convicted of trespassing for handing out religious leaflets outside the Pinnacle Bank arena.

Larry Ball appealed after a federal court in Lincoln dismissed Ball’s lawsuit. The 80-year-old Ball sued after he was found guilty of trespassing and fined $100. Ball maintains the area in front of the Arena is public, and that the city violated his free-speech rights.

In the ruling, two of a panel of three 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges tuesday agreed that the city’s policy restricting use of the plaza is reasonable.

The decision was clearly disappointing to the Nebraska Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the group backing the suit. Executive Director Danielle Conrad issued the following statement:

“We are disappointed by the decision rendered by a split Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals today. We will take time to carefully review the opinion and consult with our client, co-counsel and other First Amendment experts as we explore next steps. The Court did find that our client Larry Ball, a now 80-year-old Navy Veteran, was at all times “peaceful and respectful” while distributing his religious pamphlets.

“We continue to be concerned about free speech outside of the arena because the policy that exists today is confusing and not applied uniformly. As a result, our client and others involved in peaceful expressive free speech activities near the city-owned Pinnacle Bank Arena are at risk of criminal prosecution. We renew our sincere and repeated pleas to Mayor Chris Beutler and the Lincoln City Council to demonstrate authentic leadership and work with us to revise the existing arena policy.

An excellent example already exists in the policy utilized to govern similar activities around Memorial Stadium. This approach would bring closure to this case and ensure clarity for Lincoln residents. Revising this controversial policy would also demonstrate a commitment from the City of Lincoln to stop spending precious taxpayer dollars enforcing criminal sanctions that have real and chilling effects on free speech and religious freedom rights.”

Larry Ball, the defendant, issued a statement also:

“As far as I am concerned, the outcome of this will be in accord with the purposes of the Lord God. His will will be done. This will be to my overall benefit in maturing me. I do believe that this ruling is wrong and that the overall outcome may continue in error. But, the Lord will have a purpose for allowing this.”

When asked about an additional appeal, the ACLU said onl that it is considering its legal options.