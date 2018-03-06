Feds Give South Beltway A Big Boost

Lincoln’s proposed South Beltway received a huge financial boost from the Federal Government Tuesday. Senator Deb Fischer, the chairman of the Senate Surface Transportation sub-committee, announced that the state will receive a $25 Million grant to help with the construction. The funding comes thru the competitive TIGER program, and is awarded to projects deemed to have a significant impact on a region or metropolitan area.

“The Lincoln South Beltway project will have an incredibly positive impact on our families and communities for years to come. With this new grant, the state of Nebraska will be able to build a brand new expressway, which will alleviate traffic and increase safety for Nebraskans, especially those in the Lincoln area. I was pleased to work closely with state and local leaders to secure the grant for this priority project,” said Senator Fischer.

The beltway is planned as a four lane expressway that will keep many freight trucks off Lincoln City Streets and Highway 2. Construction on the $300 Million project is expected to get underway in 2020, and take 7 years. http://dot.nebraska.gov/media/10545/lnk-south-beltway-fact-sheet.pdf to read more about the Lincoln South Beltway.