Fence Company Raises Questions

Questions are being raised about a small Omaha company that was awarded the first border wall construction project under President Trump’s border security plan. The company, SWF constructors, which lists only one employee, won an $11 Million contract to replace 2 miles of border fence in California.

The parent company of S-W-F, Edgewood, New York-based Coastal Environmental Group, was recently accused in a government audit of shady billing practices.

The Associated Press says that a lawyer for another company, which is suing SWF for non-payment, says he believes the application for the wall contract was made thru the newly established Omaha company in order to avoid scrutiny.