Fence Company Raises Questions
By Charlie Brogan
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 5:27 PM
Courtesy of CNN News

Questions are being raised about a small Omaha company that was awarded the first border wall construction project under President Trump’s border security plan. The company, SWF constructors, which lists only one employee, won an $11 Million contract to replace 2 miles of border fence in California.

The parent company of S-W-F, Edgewood, New York-based Coastal Environmental Group, was recently accused in a government audit of shady billing practices.

The Associated Press says that a lawyer for another company, which is suing SWF for non-payment, says he believes the application for the wall contract was made thru the newly established Omaha company in order to avoid scrutiny.

RELATED CONTENT

Farm Bureau Head Opposed To New Tariffs Tecumseh Inmate Assaults, Injures Prison Staff Member Gov. Ricketts Accepts Award Recognizing Nebraska’s Work on Mental Health Sasse Disagrees With Trump Infant Still Missing