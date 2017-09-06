Fight Over Religion Leads To Fight Between Two Siblings

Authorities say a woman reported that one of her sons attacked the other in a dispute over religion at a family gathering early Monday morning in Lincoln.

Police say a 36-year-old man was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a 6-inch cut on his neck. Police Offier Angela Sands says the man’s mom reported that he and his 35-year-old brother scuffled after their religious argument began at a home near 8th and Washington. The mom reported that both men had been drinking.

No arrests or charges have been reported.