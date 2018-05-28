Finalists Announced For ONE BOOK–ONE LINCOLN Competition

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) Director Pat Leach Monday announced the three finalists for the 2018 One Book One Lincoln Community Reading Program at an event at The Mill in the Haymarket. The finalists are:

— “Beartown,” by Fredrik Backman

— “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann

— “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng

The book selection process began in January when a 15-member selection team of community readers narrowed a list of 150 nominated titles down to three finalists. The community is invited to read the three, then vote to select the top title by July 31. The winning title will then be announced on Labor Day. Votes can be cast in four ways:

— With paper ballots at all library locations

— Online at lincolnlibraries.org

— On Facebook: @lincoln.libraries

— On Twitter: @LCLibraries

The books are available at all Lincoln libraries in various formats including print, audio and eBooks.

The Lincoln City Libraries have sponsored the annual program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience. Information on the competition, ways to vote, and a schedule of upcoming One Book–One Lincoln discussions and other events can be found at lincolnlibraries.org.