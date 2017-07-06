Where to find deals on National Fried Chicken Day

You can’t go wrong with food specials, especially on National Fried Chicken Day. Many restaurants are celebrating with coupons and one day only deals. Thanks to GoBankingRates.com for compiling the list. See the full list here.

Boston Market: Print this coupon, and then head in store to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or Wrap for $5.

Get 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49, no coupon code required.

Use coupon code 5851 to get a large, two-topping pizza plus 14 pieces of chicken for $19.99.

You don't need a coupon to get a Chicken Share at KFC, which includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken and hot wings for $10.

Get 25 percent off regular menu priced orders, including Papa's Wings and Poppers and pizzas with chicken, using the code 25OFF.

Get a Giddy-Up BBQ Chicken or Cherry Pepper Bombshell pizza for $16 with coupon code GB16. You can also get a box of eight bone-out wings for $6 using code 2221.

Get a Giddy-Up BBQ Chicken or Cherry Pepper Bombshell pizza for $16 with coupon code GB16. You can also get a box of eight bone-out wings for $6 using code 2221. Popeyes: Popeyes offers local coupons for specials like sweet and crunchy tenders with smokin’ pepper jam sauce. Enter your zip code here to find fried chicken deals in your area.