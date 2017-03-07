Fire At Central Lincoln Duplex

Quick knock down of a fire inside a central Lincoln duplex on Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30am at a home north of 30th and “J.” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene everyone inside got out, but there were reports of someone that may have been left inside.

Turn out, everybody escaped and one person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Fire officials are trying to find out the cause of the fire. About $20,000 damage was done. People living on the side where the fire didn’t spread to could be back home soon.