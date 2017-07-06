Fire Chief Micheal DeSpain And New Fire Engines

Micheal DeSpain has been Lincoln’s Fire Chief for about a year now after leaving Clovis, California. He said he has grown to love Lincoln and his appreciation for dedicated work and trained firefighters and paramedics has deepened.

DeSpain was on KFOR’s Lincoln Live and says that Lincoln is lucky to have such a cooperative relationship between its Police and Fire and Rescue. He says that’s not always the case in other communities where he has worked. “Agencies I’ve worked at before where it didn’t work well, there were problems in the city and community. Here in Lincoln, you have such a great relationship between LFR AND LPD, and other law enforcement, and other city departments, that the customer is getting a good deal.”

Lincoln will be getting its first new fire truck in about 20 years July 12th at Station 7, Cotner and A streets. DeSpain said a new truck at Station 8 will be dedicated sometime later this month. 3 more new fire engines are coming soon as well.

The event will be held at the fire station. DeSpain explained, “The new engine will be out front, and then a ceremony will happen, then the engine will be backed in and be ready for response. Its a fun thing for the community”.