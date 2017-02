Lincoln Fire Chief, Micheal Despain is among emergency managers pushing a legislative bill to help provide greater reimbursement for transporting Medicaid patients. Chief Despain tells our media partner, 10/11 NEWS it costs between $400 and $500 for ambulance service, but Medicaid only reimburses $100 to $200.

That means YOU and I have to pay more, as much as $1,000 for an ambulance bill to make up the difference.