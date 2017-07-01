Fire Closes Westbound I-80 Traffic West Of Lincoln

The Nebraska State Patrol reports that westbound Interstate 80 traffic west of Lincoln has been shut down due to a fire. The NSP says traffic should divert to Highway 34 at exit 395 or to Highway 6 at exit 397. No cause of the fire has been determined.
I-80 Westbound just west of #LNK will be closed for at least an hour because of a fire. Crews are working now.
— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) July 1, 2017
Traffic should divert north to Highway 34 at exit 395 OR south to Highway 6 at exit 397. https://t.co/0hvIuZcbJe
— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) July 1, 2017
.@NSP_TroopHQ @NebraskaDOT @LincFireRescue all working on the fire or traffic control. Eastbound is moving, but slowly. Westbound is closed. https://t.co/EhHRL0oEPl
— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) July 1, 2017