Fire Closes Westbound I-80 Traffic West Of Lincoln
By Chris Goforth
|
Jul 1, 2017 @ 11:28 AM

The Nebraska State Patrol reports that westbound Interstate 80 traffic west of Lincoln has been shut down due to a fire. The NSP says traffic should divert to Highway 34 at exit 395 or to Highway 6 at exit 397. No cause of the fire has been determined.

 

