Fire Damages Home Near Pawnee Lake

A home near Pawnee Lake, northwest of Lincoln, suffered about $103,000 in damage from a fire Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the call came in around 6:40am to a home at 10200 West Fletcher Avenue, which is two miles south of Malcolm. He says there were reports of something on fire in the back of the home.

Wagner says fire damaged was contained to the back side of the house and a hot tub.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.