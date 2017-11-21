Fire Damages Northeast Lincoln Apartment Building

Fire did significant damage to a northeast Lincoln apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Units were called to 1101 north 63rd, and Batallion chief Jeremy Gegg knew right away he was going to need extra help.

“We saw smoke as we were driving to the apartment. Our first crews arrived on the location to find one balcony on the second floor with heavy fire on the balcony, with the fire starting to get into the attic.”

He called in a second alarm for more help.

“As additional crews arrived, we made entry into the building to double check the apartment building for extension. We found minor extension.”

Gegg said the wind made it a dangerous fire.

“We were extremely fortunate that we were able to get a quick knockdown of the fire, due to the extensive winds today, and especially since they were out of the north. This balcony faced the north.”

Gegg was asked, since it was a balcony, whether the fire was caused by a cigarette.

“It’s very strongly suspected at this point”, he said, “but not confirmed.”

The bulk of the damage was done to the apartment with the burning balcony, and the two individuals in that apartment will not be able to return until repairs are made. Gegg said it’s possible that other residents of the building will be able to return to their apartments as soon as electric power is restored.

No one was reported hurt in the fire. It was brought under control in about 20 minutes.