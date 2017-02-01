Northeast Lincoln Home Fire Cause Found

An overloaded extension cord covered with a pile of clothing was blamed for a house fire just east of 70th and Holdrege around 6am Wednesday. Firefighters saw three people in the front yard and heavy smoke coming out of the front door when they showed up.

LFR Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

“The fire was limited mostly to the basement. It did not extend to the first floor or main level of the home,” Benes said, but “extensive smoke damage was done to the rest of the house” according to Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer.

Unfortunately, three pets didn’t make it and died, and one was unaccounted for. Schweitzer estimated the damage to the house at $70,000, and an additional $30,000 to the contents.

Benes says with the smoke and heat damage, the family will be relocated thanks to help from the Red Cross. None of the residents or any firefighters were hurt.