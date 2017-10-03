Fire Damages Popular Lincoln Restaurant

An alarm brought Lincoln Fire Trucks to the Haymarket at 10:30 Tuesday morning. Flames were seen shooting ten to twelve feet in the air from the roof of Lazlo’s Restaurant at 7th and P. One crew immediately began attacking the flames on the roof, while another began investigating the extent of the damage and spread of the flames. A second alarm underscored the concern for the aging buildings.

Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer told KFOR News the fire originated in the kitchen ventilation hood. “The first started in the kitchen exhaust vent” said Schweitzer. “It worked its way up the vent, came out the exhaust vent, didn’t extend to the structure of the building, was limited to the exhaust hood.”

Schweitzer said he has determined that the fire started in the ventilation system, but isn’t yet prepared to say what started it. He added, however, that it appears to have been accidental and not suspicious.

The restaurant was forced to close after the fire until repairs were made. No one was hurt.