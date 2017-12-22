Fire Damages South Lincoln Home

A two-alarm fire early Friday morning in south Lincoln caused roughly $90,000 worth of damage and left one firefighter injured.

When crews pulled up to 7310 South 16th, near 16th and Pine Lake Road at 5:15am, the rear deck was on fire. The injured firefighter was hurt when the deck collapsed. He was treated at the scene.

The fire damaged both the outside and inside of the house. No one was home, but authorities were able to find the residents. Damage estimates are at $90,000. No word yet on the cause.