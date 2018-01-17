Fire Destroys Sprague Home Late Tuesday Night

A fire destroyed a mobile home and storage building in Sprague late Tuesday night, causing $120,000 in losses.

It happened at a home near SW 12th and West Sprague Road, shortly after 10pm. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner told reporters Wednesday that a resident smelled smoke and went out and saw flames coming from the furnace area.

The man and other people living in the home got out safely.

Total loss between the two structures is estimated at $120,000, and included a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews from Southwest Rural, Crete, Hickman and Hallam were all called in to help.