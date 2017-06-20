Fire Engulfs Home Northeast of 14th and Saltillo Road

Fire destroys a home on the outskirts of Lincoln Tuesday morning, as firefighters from several nearby departments worked in the heat to knock it down as quickly as possible.

Southwest Rural, Southeast Rural, Hickman and Hallam volunteer fire departments responded to the home north of 14th and Saltillo Road around 11:30am, when a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames.

Southeast Rural assistant fire chief Jeremy Quist told KFOR News at the scene no one was inside the house when the fire started.

Quist says it took about a half-hour to get the fire under control, even though smoke was still billowing from the structure as crews were putting out hot spots. He says the roof did collapse.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the house is a duplex, and one half was abandoned and the other half houses one person.

Water trucks from Southeast Rural and Hallam Fire were brought in to supply water to help fight the flames, since there are no hydrants in the area.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the dollar amount for damages.