Fire At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen On 48th Street

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire at a Lincoln restaurant Monday night.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a fire at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the corner of 48th and Vine Streets.

The fire started in the ceiling of the bathroom, which leads to the area that holds equipment for cash registers and cooking.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to put the fire out quickly.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the fire caused $12,000 in damage. The building is not considered a total loss, but the interior and exterior of the roof needs repairs. Fire officials said they’re unsure when the store will be open again.

LFR said the restaurant got rid of all the food that was in the building. No one was injured.