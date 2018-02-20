Firefighter Out of the Hospital

A Lincoln firefighter is out of the hospital after getting injured while helping put out the Terminal Building fire Monday morning. The cause of that fire on the 8th floor of the century old downtown building is still under investigation. Another tense moment during the fire came when firefighters became trapped in an elevator as the shaft filled with smoke. They all were able to make it out. Heat and smoke damage is likely on the 9th and 10th floors and there’s water damage as far down as the 6th floor.