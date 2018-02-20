Firefighter Out of the Hospital
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 8:20 AM
Firefighters dealing with a three-alarm fire on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018 at the historic Terminal Building that sits on the southwest corner of 10th and "O" Streets. (Jackie Ourada, KFOR News)

A Lincoln firefighter is out of the hospital after getting injured while helping put out the Terminal Building fire Monday morning.  The cause of that fire on the 8th floor of the century old downtown building is still under investigation.  Another tense moment during the fire came when firefighters became trapped in an elevator as the shaft filled with smoke.  They all were able to make it out.  Heat and smoke damage is likely on the 9th and 10th floors and there’s water damage as far down as the 6th floor.

 

RELATED CONTENT

Investigating Shots Fired January Fatalities in NE Conversation Banning Bump Stocks Three-Alarm Fire Damages Eighth-Floor Of Terminal Building Wild Party Involves Assault On Officer, Car Crashing Into Tree Community Solar Project Brings Nebraska Renewable Energy