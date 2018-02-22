Firefighter Precautions After Lincoln Chemical Fire

A fire early Thursday morning inside one of the largest and most diverse privately-held metal finishing companies in North America…Lincoln Industries, 600 West E Street. Firefighters took safety precautions. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Dave Engler told KFOR NEWS equipment is being washed down and firefighter gear bagged up, but some items, like hoses and boots are just too contaminated to save, so they’ll be destroyed. No firefighters were hurt by the fire nor harmed by the chemicals. Employees inside Lincoln Industries got out safely, too.