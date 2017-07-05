Fireworks Blamed For Two House Fires

A pair of fireworks-related fires in Lincoln kept firefighters busy over an eight-hour period.

The latest one happened just before 4am Wednesday at a home just east of 67th and Francis. Fire Inspector Ken Hilger tells KFOR News spent fireworks in a tote next to a trash can are to blame. The fire extended into the attic space.

Hilger says a neighbor getting ready for work saw the flames and called for help.

Fireworks also did $50,000 damage to a home in Lincoln’s Capitol Beach neighborhood around 9pm Tuesday. Lincoln Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Surfside Drive, where neighbors were putting out the flames with garden hoses.

No one was inside the house at the time. Cuttlers says a neighbor’s firework caused the fire.