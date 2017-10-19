Fischer Among Senators Receiving Re-Election Help From President Trump

President Donald Trump has called three GOP incumbent senators who are running for re-election to offer his support – after they’ve come in the crosshairs of former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s anti-establishment campaign.

That’s according to a Republican Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose the private conversations.

Trump made the calls to Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Deb Fischer of Nebraska.

The three are among Bannon’s targets as he searches for primary opponents against incumbent Republican senators he views as overly establishment.

During the calls Trump said he would be trying to talk Bannon down.

Trump met Monday with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and said he would try to talk Bannon out of some of his targets.

Bannon slammed the GOP establishment earlier this week when he threw his support behind a challenger to incumbent Republican Sen. Jeff Flake in Arizona.

Bannon’s speech at Tuesday’s event for Kelli Ward came as part of his broader attack on Republican incumbents. He praised Ward but mainly condemned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate leaders.

His comments attacking McConnell came despite President Donald Trump’s plea for him Monday to retreat in his war on the Republican establishment.

Ward lost last year to Republican Sen. John McCain, who went on to win a sixth term. She’s Flake’s only Republican challenger, but others are considering jumping in because Ward is considered a flawed candidate by many.