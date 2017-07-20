FISCHER: CONGRESS MUST REPLACE OBAMACARE

Nebraska U-S Senator Deb Fischer says the Affordable Care Act must be replaced. Fischer said Thursday, in her weekly visit with Nebraska reporters, that the Senate could well remain in session even after the current August 22nd extension of deliberations. The Senate normally adjourns for the month of August to allow its members to return home.

Fischer said health insurance premiums and deductibles are going up, and the American people expect congress to fix what she called “the mess we’re in.” Fischer says a vote on a Motion To Proceed is scheduled for next Tuesday, and that vote will determine whether floor debate and the amendment process will begin on a replacement bill.

Fischer added that she does not believe the replacement and replacement process is a political exercise, or an effort purely against President Obama. She said most members of Congress promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and need to keep their promises.