Fischer Defends GOP Health Bill Process

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says the process by which Congress is writing and considering a replacement for the Affordable Care Act is “normal”. On her weekly conference call with Nebraska reporters, Fischer was asked whether she approves of the continuous closed door meetings, negotiations, and arm twisting going on in order to secure support. During the day Thursday, House Republican leaders met with various groups of conservative Senators discussing ways to amend the bill that would obtain their vote.

“Even in the Nebraska Legislature, Senators would meet off to the side and discuss how to make bills better or more acceptable to more stakeholders” she said. “That happens all the time.”

Asked about the similarity to the last-minute process that went on in the days before passage of the Affordable Care Act, a process Republicans criticized vehemently, Fischer said there are key differences in the Republican process.

“I think the American people have been really aware of what the process is in this.” She pointed to the first draft of the American Health Care bill, which was widely circulated and criticized. “They were aware of the C-B-O score. We didn’t get that last time.”

(CBO Score refers to the fiscal impact or cost of the bill, as computed by the Congressional Budget Office)

Fischer ridiculed a comment widely attributed to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said “We’ll have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.” She said she can assure the American people that the Senate will have a process by which each Senator will be able to read the bill and be sure of what’s in it before voting on it.