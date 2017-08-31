Fischer Gets Boos And Support In Lincoln Listening Session

Nebraska U-S Senator Deb Fischer knew there would be both supporters and critics at her session Thursday morning, which was held at Southeast Community College. The room was mostly full when Fischer took the microphone and welcomed everyone.

The first “boos” came when a constituent asked why Republicans in Congress won’t work with Democrats on reforming or replacing the Affordable Care Act. The response came when Fischer said “I don’t think our friends on the other side of the aisle have been open to working with us on it.”

Several of those in attendance grilled Fischer on “Obamacare” and why, after 8 years of criticism, Republicans cannot pass either a replacement bill or significant reforms to the plan. She did say she’s not in favor of additional financial help to insurance companies, since Nebraska has only one carrier, Medica, providing individual policies. To do so, she said, would not help provide lower costs or additional choices.

On the question of why she supports President Trump so often, Fischer said “President Trump carried this state with 60% of the vote.” To critics, she said “I think we all need to realize that there are different viewpoints out there.”

Fischer did say she disagrees with the President on Foreign Trade, particularly the North American Free Trade Agreement. She also noted Mr. Trump pulled out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. “I did not support that” she said.

On the upcoming Federal Budget talks, Fischer said she disagrees with many of her colleagues on Capitol Hill, particularly on accountability. “The only way you’re going to hold me accountable” she said “is if we debate Appropriations Bills.” She said the current system of Omnibus bills and continuing resolutions makes it impossible to know how any member of Congress votes on any indvidual item. “We didn’t do that before I got there, and we don’t do it now.”

Questions about whether she supports President Trump’s proposed budget, Fischer said it probably won’t be taken up by Congress. “The President is required by law to submit a budget to Congress, but Congress has its own priorities” she said. She pointed out that President Obama’s budget proposals weren’t acted upon, and President Trump’s probably won’t be either. “Congress holds the purse strings, and it’s Congress’ responsibility to set the spending priorities for this country”.

Fischer’s one hour appearance was marked by frequent outbursts, including several from three protestors chanting “Medicare For Everyone”. Numerous State Patrol Troopers were in attendance as well as Southeast Community College personnel, but no incidents were noted.