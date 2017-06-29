Fischer: “A Long Ways To Go On Health Care Bill”

There has been an ongoing battle over a health insurance bill, according to Senator Deb Fisher, and it’s far from over. Fisher told Nebraska reporters Thursday that, once the bill is written and goes to floor for debate, the process is unpredictable. “Its a complex bill. I learned early on that when a bill is introduced it can go through a lot of changes before you take that final vote on the floor”.

The process can be very long. Fisher says, “When we get on this bill in the senate, there will unlimited amendments that can be offered. There will be a vote-a-rama once we get started on this bill. The amendments that come up, for every republican there will be a democratic, and for every democratic there will be a republican amendment.

Fisher has not yet decided how she will vote on the The Senate Health Insurance Bill. “Depending on the outcome of the amendment process, that will be what I review and will determine how I will vote on the bill”. Fisher is certain that Obamacare is not working and needs to be replaced”.

One of the important considerations for Fisher is the effect that it will have on medicaid to each state. “I remember being in the legislature getting briefings how medicaid continues to increase in Nebraska and takes money from other areas, whether its K-12 education or the university system, that all has to be taken into account when I look at the final bill”.

Fischer said she is not bothered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision not to hold hearings on the bill, saying she and other members of congress receive nearly constant feedback from interest groups and the general public.