Fischer Named To Senate Ag Committee

Nebraska U-S Senator Deb Fischer is now a member of the Senate Ag Committee. She was named to the seat vacated by former Senator Luther Strange of Alabama, who was not re-elected. Fischer’s appointment satisfies a lingering complaint by the state’s agricultural leaders, who said Nebraska should be represented on the committee that writes the nation’s five year Farm Bill. Senator Ben Sasse was named to the committee shortly after his election, but gave up the seat.

Fischer said her main priorities will be to press for legislation that promotes foreign trade, protecting the agricultural safety net, and strengthening Crop Insurance.

Asked about President Trump’s possible input to the yet-to-be-written Farm Bill, in light of his cancellation of the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreement and threats to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Fischer said she and other farm state lawmakers had lunch with the President recently. She said “My message to the President was how important agriculture is to the State of Nebraska, and how important a good trade agreement is to agriculture.”

One reporter told Fischer that Democrats had complained that her appointment to the Ag Committee was simply an “election year stunt” to help her chances for re-election. Fischer said she has long been active in agricultural legislation in the Senate, but a seat on the committee didn’t open up until Senator Strange failed to win re-election. Fischer said she has a forty year history of supporting agriculture.

Fischer’s appointment drew immediate praise from Governor Pete Ricketts and State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. The Governor said “Senator Fischer will play an important role in helping ensure the interests of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are heard in Washington.”

Wellman said “The committee’s role in agriculture and nutrition is extremely important to Nebraska. The Senator’s presence will provide an important voice for our state.”