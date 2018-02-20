Fischer Receives Endorsement From Nebraska Farm Bureau In Re-Election Bid

Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) speaking at the Nebraska Farm Bureau on Tues. Feb. 20, 2018 after receiving an endorsement for her re-election bid to the Senate. (Courtesy of the Fischer Campaign)

LINCOLN-(Press Release)–U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and the Nebraska Farm Bureau on Tuesday announced at a news conference in Lincoln that the Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsed Fischer’s re-election campaign for her strong track record of supporting farming and ranching families. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has membership which includes more than 61,000 families.

“I am proud to once again be named a ‘Friend of Agriculture’ by the Nebraska Farm Bureau and to have their support. As a family rancher for more than 40 years, I understand that agriculture is the backbone of Nebraska’s economy. Our state depends on strong farming and ranching families to continue to grow and thrive. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our ag producers who feed the world,” Fischer said.

“Time and again Sen. Fischer has gone to bat for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, whether it’s involved working legislation in the Senate, or working directly with the administration. We are pleased to once again provide our support and backing to Sen. Fischer as she seeks re-election,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson.

Fischer has announced more than 1,000 endorsements from Nebraskans in every county.