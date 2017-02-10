Fischer Says Nebraska Will Not Be Forced To Adopt Charter Schools

U-S Senator Deb Fischer says Nebraska will NOT be compelled to adopt Charter Schools. The state doesn’t allow Charters currently, and Fischer told reporters today that she has written assurances from newly confirmed education secretary Betsy DeVos that Nebraska will not be forced into establishing them.

Fischer also disagreed with her Republican Colleague Ben Sasse, who said last night on TV’s O’Reilly Factor that Nebraska’s public schools are in bad shape… Fischer said strong involvement by parents, and local control, and basic principles of Nebraska schools.