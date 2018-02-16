Fischer Supports Measure to Increase Border Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Deb Fischer released this statement after voting in support of Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) immigration proposal on the floor of the U.S. Senate:

“When it comes to immigration, my top priority has always been border security. The measure I supported today would help secure our nation by constructing a border wall system – including physical fencing, radar, and other technologies. It also contains other robust security provisions to close loopholes in current law, add enforcement personnel, and thwart drug and human trafficking.

“Importantly, the measure includes the final implementation of a comprehensive biometric entry-exit system. This is something I have long called for so that we can have reliable data to fully understand who is coming in and out of this country. The legislation permanently reauthorizes the voluntary E-verify program, and expedites removal for those who overstay visas, or other authorized periods of admission. Moreover, the bill provides certainty for the DACA recipients.

“This is a proposal our president supports and it provides a consistent path forward to keep our communities safer and more secure.”